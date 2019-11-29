Sudan: MP Hamdok - Peace Process Must Be Comprehensive, Inclusive

Khartoum — Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has stressed that the peace negotiation process must be accompanied by a comprehensive vision that excludes no person or region in Sudan "so that we can reach strategic solutions in the long run".

The Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan 'Hemeti' has met with the Norwegian Special Envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen, who is in Khartoum to prepare for Friends of Sudan meeting on 11th Dec.

At its last meeting in Washington last month, the Friends of Sudan expressed strong support for Sudan's civilian-led transitional government's plan to reform Sudan's economy and address the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Hemeti and Stiansen discussed the ongoing efforts and the status of negotiations between the government and the armed movements to achieve peace in the country.

Endre Stiansen,

Norwegian Special Envoy

o Sudan and South Sudan

(Social media)

The Norwegian envoy told reporters after the meeting in Khartoum yesterday that his country supports Juba's role in brokering the negotiations between the government and the armed movements.

He pointed to his country's confidence in the ability and commitment of Sudan to achieve comprehensive peace on the ground.

German envoy

Member of the Sovereign Council, Hasan Sheikh, briefed the ambassador of Germany to Sudan, Ullrich Klöckner, during a meeting at the Republican Palace on Wednesday on the progress of the peace process and government efforts to achieve peace in the country.

Sheikh commended the German government's assistance to Sudan, especially in educational areas.

The German ambassador said in a press statement that the two sides are agreed on the need to address the root causes of conflict in Sudan, indicating his country's support for the coming round of peace negotiation set to be held in Juba, South Sudan, in December.

Ambassador Klöckner said the meeting was an opportunity to discuss the recent incidents in eastern Sudan, saying he was assured by the Sovereign Council member that the Sudanese government has contained the incidents.