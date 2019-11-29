Sudan: Students in Sudan's Sennar Decry Decaying Digs

Singa — On Wednesday, students of the University of Sennar in Singa went took to the streets in protest after a student was injured when a bunk bed she was sleeping on in a dormitory collapsed.

The students demanded the dissolution of the Student Support and Welfare Fund and returning housing and subsistence to the university administration.

Students from the university told Radio Dabanga that the services of the dormitories are deteriorating because of the negligence of the current administration.

They reported that the student was injured on Wednesday, because the bunk bed she was sleeping on collapsed due to decay. She had to be transferred to a hospital in Wad Madani for treatment.

They pointed to their demand to dismiss the current administration of the fund and the return of the Fund to the administration of the university.

The Sennar students echo the demands of students of the University of El Gezira in Wad Madani, organised a rally to demand the dissolution of the National Fund for Student Welfare, which was established during the reign of deposed president Omar Al Bashir. The students claim that the fund failed to provide services to the students.

The university administration announced the suspension of studies for one day to enable students to participate in the rally.

Lecturers and other university staff members joined the protest in solidarity with the demands of the students.

The demonstrators marched from the university campus to the fund's offices carrying signs calling for its closure.