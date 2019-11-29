Sudan: Red Sea University Committed to Brokering Peace in Port Sudan

Port Sudan — The Red Sea University in Port Sudan has announced its commitment to a popular initiative to resolve conflicts between communities in the state.

Prof Hasan Bashir, the rector of the University, told Radio Dabanga that the initiative includes notables from the city and is active in communicating with all components, especially youth.

He explained that the initiative aims to sign a Code of Honour between the parties to the conflict to renounce violence, achieve peaceful coexistence, and accept the other in order to avoid conflicts of a tribal and ethnic nature.

Port Sudan was rocked by inter-tribal violence between rival Beja clans earlier this month, which left at least six people dead and 28 injured. On November 20, a joint delegation from the Cabinet, the Sovereign Council, and the Forces for Freedom and Change brokered a truce signed by representatives of the Beni Amer and Hadendawa clans.

Popular awareness campaigns

Prof Hasan Bashir told Radio Dabanga that the university supports popular awareness campaigns in which youth will be active through arts and other activities.

In Khartoum, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok pointed out that the reconciliation agreement signed in Port Sudan is a truce, and he said that efforts should continue until a final alternative agreement can be reached to the truce so that such events do not recur.

Briefing the cabinet on his visit to Port Sudan, Hamdok announced that a study is currently being conducted by academic research bodies to identify the causes and roots of the recent conflict between Beni Amer and Hadendawa tribesmen, so that it can be dealt with and scientifically and find studied solutions.

Transport crisis

Port Sudan is witnessing a continuation of the dire transportation crisis. Resistance committees attribute the crisis to the school transport busses, and inequity in determining the price tariffs between long and short journeys in addition to the lack of internal roads.

The resistance committees in Port Sudan demanded the state government repair the internal roads and work to provide 50 buses to work under the management of the bus union, and oblige fuel stations to stay open until 11 pm.