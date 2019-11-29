South Africa: Bulls Expecting Bok Winner Nyakane to Be Fit for 2020

29 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — The Bulls are expecting World Cup-winning prop Trevor Nyakane to be fit for the start of the 2020 Super Rugby season .

The 30-year-old was ruled out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a torn calf during the group stages of the tournament, but he returned to Japan for the final against England in Yokohama on November 2.

READ: Bok legend Steyn to inject pedigree into new-look Bulls

Nyakane was also a part of the Springbok trophy tour celebrations.

With the Bulls facing a mass exodus of players in 2020 that will see all of Duane Vermeulen, Handre Pollard, Jesse Kriel, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Liebenberg and Schalk Brits all moving on from their respective stints at Loftus next year, Nyakane's experience is crucial.

The good news, according to coach Pote Human, is that Nyakane is expected to be ready in time for the January 31 tournament opener against the Sharks in Durban.

"Trevor will be ready in January," Human told Sport24 on Thursday.

"He is still struggling and is in rehab.

"We're looking after him and we need him. He's an awesome player and he played all the Super Rugby games for us last season. For a prop, that is unheard of.

"He will be ready in January, definitely for the start of the season."

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.