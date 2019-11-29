South Africa: Bulls Expecting Bok Winner Nyakane to Be Fit for 2020

Cape Town — The Bulls are expecting World Cup-winning prop Trevor Nyakane to be fit for the start of the 2020 Super Rugby season .

The 30-year-old was ruled out of the 2019 Rugby World Cup with a torn calf during the group stages of the tournament, but he returned to Japan for the final against England in Yokohama on November 2.

Nyakane was also a part of the Springbok trophy tour celebrations.

With the Bulls facing a mass exodus of players in 2020 that will see all of Duane Vermeulen, Handre Pollard, Jesse Kriel, Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Hanro Liebenberg and Schalk Brits all moving on from their respective stints at Loftus next year, Nyakane's experience is crucial.

The good news, according to coach Pote Human, is that Nyakane is expected to be ready in time for the January 31 tournament opener against the Sharks in Durban.

"Trevor will be ready in January," Human told Sport24 on Thursday.

"He is still struggling and is in rehab.

"We're looking after him and we need him. He's an awesome player and he played all the Super Rugby games for us last season. For a prop, that is unheard of.

"He will be ready in January, definitely for the start of the season."

Source: Sport24