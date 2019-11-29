Mozambique: Wagner Private Military Force Licks Wounds in Northern Mozambique

29 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Security experts say Russian mercenaries close to Putin have retreated after defeats by Islamic jihadists, but have not left the country.

Soldiers of the Russian private military company Wagner, have retreated to Mozambique's port city Nacala, after taking a beating in recent battles with jihadist extremists.

Security experts say 11 Russian soldiers have been killed over the last few weeks, several of them beheaded, in fighting in Mozambique's northern-most Cabo Delgado province.

The bodies of the first Wagner PMC soldiers killed in Mozambique were delivered to Russia this week, according to The Moscow Times. It quoted Yevgeny Shabaev, chieftain of the Khovrino Cossack society, as saying the families of those killed had been given "impressive" monetary compensation in exchange for their silence about the deaths.

A South African security expert who has been following the Cabo Delgado insurgency closely, said the 11 soldiers employed by Wagner - run by a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin - had been killed in three battles over the last few weeks.

He said weeks after a meeting in August between Putin and Mozambique's President Filipe Nyusi, 203 private soldiers employed by Wagner had arrived in Cabo Delgado late in September, backed by...

