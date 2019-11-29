Nigeria: Police Dock 47 for Alleged Homosexual Relationships

29 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Adelanwa Bamgboye

Lagos — The police in Lagos have arraigned 47 men for allegedly engaging in gay relationships.

The defendants were arraigned before a Federal High Court Lagos, on a one count charge of engaging in gay relationship.

The police alleged that the defendants were arrested at a hotel in Egbeda on August 25, 2018, adding that they were picked up at 2a.m. while performing gay initiation rites for newly-recruited members.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After their pleas, the prosecutor, Mr. J. I. Ebhoremen applied for a remand of the defendants in a correctional custody.

However, following an application for bail by the defence counsel, the judge, Justice Mohammed Aikawa held that although the charge against the defendants was serious, it was bailable.

He thereafter granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties each in like sum.

The judge held that one of the sureties must be a civil servant of grade level 10 or above, while the other should have a reasonable means of income to be verified by the court.

He held that each of the defendants should sign an undertaking not to delay trial.

Aikawa, however, ruled that pending perfection of their bail, the defendants should be remanded in police custody for 48 hours and afterwards be transferred to a correctional facility if they could not meet the bail conditions.

