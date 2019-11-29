Tanzania: LSF Calls for Team Work to End GBV

29 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Legal Services Facility (LSF) on Wednesday called on human rights activists and other stakeholders to team up with the government in a strategic quest to end gender-based violence (GBV) in Tanzania.

"We must cooperate in order to succeed in this war... we can hardly halt GBV without cooperation. Team work is extremely important," said LSF Chief Executive Officer, Lulu Ng'wanakilala during the launch of 16 Days of Activism against GBV campaign in Dodoma.

The guest of honour of this event with the theme "Generation of Equality Stand Up Against Rape" was Minister for Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu.

According to Ng'wanakilala, LSF has been in the frontline in the fight against GBV, and added "we as an organization have been participating in the celebrations of 16 Days of Activism against GBV."

"Each year LSF has been cooperating with WILDAF, various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, Social Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, in preparing these celebrations (16 Days of Activism) which aim at ending GBV which violates human rights and equality in general."

She said LSF has immensely contributed to the fight against GBV through its paralegals serving in various villages and wards across the country.

"Our latest statistics show that of the 5,226 reported GBV cases to our paralegals, women were 3,447 and men were 1,179. Until September this year, the cases had gone up to 7,483 (3,357 women and 1,306 men). These GBV cases are equal to 7 per cent of the cases we dealt with during the year whose total number is 76, 513," said the LSF chief.

"Until September this year, 94 rape cases (88 women and 6 men) were reported to paralegals and the culprits were arrested, and some of them were prosecuted. This shows many women fall victim to GBV," she added.

Ng'wanakilala reaffirmed LSF's commitment to continue cooperating with the government and other stakeholders to eliminate GBV incidents and ensure that the rights of women, girls and poor and vulnerable social groups are protected.

"The main objective is to support the government in attaining its long-time dream of making Tanzania a peaceful country, where all people are equal and enjoy equal rights and development, especially marginalized people," she said.

LSF is a non-governmental and non-profit organization which was registered in 2011 with the objective of making sure people, especially women, have equal access to justice through legal empowerment.

As part of implementation of its projects, LSF provides grants to over 200 legal aid organisations operating in Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

