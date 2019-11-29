Tanzania: Councils Directed to Verify Data

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, has directed all councils in the country to verify their data with the council's statistician to minimise the tendency for any staff to make their figures as they see fit.

Dr Mpango further said the council's statistician must also seek professional advice from the statistician-general before sharing the data for decision-making processes in the council.

He directed this in Dar es Salaam yesterday at an event to mark 2019 African Statistics Day (ASD) under the theme "Everyone counts: quality statistics for the better management of forced displacement in Africa".

"With reliable data and evidence, the government and partners are better equipped to understand and plan for future risks and monitor progress towards targets under development frameworks, thus it is crucial for council statisticians to play their role," he noted.

The minister explained that it was also crucial for all statisticians in the country to be registered with the Tanzania Association of Statisticians (TAS) to increase the value of data production and curb malpractices by dishonest people who issued data whenever they wanted to.

ASD is marked in all African countries to raise public awareness on the role played by statistics in all aspects of socioeconomic life.

This year's theme was chosen to raise public awareness on the critical importance of disaggregated statistics when responding to the core concept of the sustainable development goals, 'leaving no one behind' and specifically to the challenge of handling forced displacements on the continent.

He said councils should also speed up preparations of council and regional investment reports as directed by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa on June 29, 2019.

"You can take a leaf from Bahi Council which collaborated with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) to prepare a report entitled "Bahi in Figures" which gives proper information on investors in the area."

Dr Mpango further said the challenges of data on forced migration were interlinked, a systemic approach that involved international standards and improved cooperation, coordination and data interoperability was vital if African governments and partners were to fully understand, prevent and address forced migration when policymaking, planning and risk reduction for achieving aspirations of the 2030 Agenda and of 2063.

He said appropriate tools allowed states to develop sustainable approaches to end displacements.

In her address, NBS Statistician-General, Dr Albina Chuwa, said for the first time "we will be working with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to develop Tanzania's Statistical Master Plan II (TSMP II) and we will also be collecting information on displaced persons. We must make the voices of the vulnerable visible in numbers and policies. Together we can," she noted.

Dr Chuwa explained that ASD was an opportunity to remind statisticians that the priority, for now, was to build the financial and technical capacity of national and local authorities they needed to apply them.

She added that the theme recognised the need for the continent to address conflicts and violence, natural disasters and climate change, health emergencies such as the Ebola outbreak, food insecurity and extreme poverty, social injustice and bad governance, the main factors that led to forced displacements.