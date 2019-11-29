Cameroon: Settlement Bill for 2018 - Senators Edified On Budget Execution

Finance Minister presented the details on government's revenue and expenditure for 2018 before the Committee on Finance and the Budget of the Senate on November 27, 2019.

Lawmakers of the Senate have been presented with the final amount of the State budget for 2018 financial year as executed in revenue and expenditure. Finance Minister, Louis Paul Motaze presented the figures as he defended bill No 131/PJL/SEN/2L which is the Settlement bill of the Republic of Cameroon for the 2018 Financial year before the Committee on Finance and the Budget of the Senate on November 27, 2019. This was in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Relations with Assemblies, François Bolvine Wakata. Minister Motaze said it is always important for government's income vis-à-vis expenditure to be checked by lawmakers for better management. The Finance Minister explained that going by the law, State budget execution is subject to scrutiny by the Audit Bench of the Supreme Court and by Parliament, reason he is defending the bill before Senators. The settlement bill, prepared in accordance to Law No 2018/12 of July 11, 2018, seeks to establish the final amount of the State budget for the 2018 financial year as executed in revenue and expenditure. Concerning budget balance, the difference between execution in revenue (FCFA 4,909,518,700,140) and in expenditure (FCFA 4,809,688,885,393) showed a FCFA 99,829 814 747 budget surplus. The bill equally indicates the differences in the implementation of programmes based on commitment authorisations and payment appropriated as well as the performance of programme. The General account of the State as at December 31, 2018, government's financial effort for local authorities in 2018, variances between revenue projections and revenue collected as well as the status of government bonds issued and the execution status of special appropriation accounts are well elaborated in the bill.