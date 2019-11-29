Cameroon: Nomination Papers - Reception, Verification Accelerates

29 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Directorate General of Elections has to oversee this process in order to hand the nomination papers to the Electoral Board for scrutiny and publication of the list of candidates.

The Commission in charge of reception and transmission of nomination papers for the candidates aspiring to run for the February 9, 2020 municipal and legislative elections is working tooth and nail at the Directorate General of Elections at Elections Cameroon to submit all the nomination papers to the Electoral Board by Friday, November 29, 2019. The commission was created by the Director General of Elections, Erick Essousse alongside 13 other commissions to carry out the entire electoral process. On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, there was a studious calm in the commission hall as members concentrated in verifying nomination papers submitted at the Directorate General of Elections and those transmitted by council branches of ELECAM for municipal election and divisional delegations of ELECAM for the legislative election. Access to the commission room was forbidden to non-members and members also refused to talk to press. Their daunting mission consists of receiving the nomination papers, cross-checking the files to ensure that they are complete and finally to forward the nomination papers of the Electoral Board of ELECAM. Section 126 of the Electoral Code provides that the "Electoral Board shall draw up and publish the lists of candidates at least 60 days before the date of the poll." The commission is also empowered to prepare correspondences for notification in case of files to be rejected. Other commissions are also at work at the Directorate General of Elections. To ensure an optimal media coverage of the elections, a press room equipped with the various communication gadgets has been prepared that can receive journalists at all times. The heartbeat of the twin municipal and legislative elections of February 9, 2019 is therefore at the Directorate General of Elections of ELECAM. This is because the work of the commission is determinant in order to know the candidates finally retained to run for the two elections.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.