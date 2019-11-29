Somalia: Kenyan Gives Fresh Conditions for Troop Withdrawal From Somalia

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers will remain part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) until peace and stability are restored in the Horn of African country, President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

The President made the remarks during the passing out of the seventh batch of officer cadets at Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County, on Thursday.

"Our troops will continue being part of Amisom until the threat posed by the extremist group destabilising the country is neutralised," he said,

And added: "The defence forces are steadfast in their mission of bringing lasting peace and development in Kenya and her neighbours."

KDF soldiers were deployed to war-torn Somalia in 2011 following several attacks on Kenya by Al-Shabaab terrorists. They later joined troops from Uganda, Burundi and other African nations as part of Amisom