Somalia: Kenyan Gives Fresh Conditions for Troop Withdrawal From Somalia

29 November 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenya Defence Forces soldiers will remain part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) until peace and stability are restored in the Horn of African country, President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

The President made the remarks during the passing out of the seventh batch of officer cadets at Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru County, on Thursday.

"Our troops will continue being part of Amisom until the threat posed by the extremist group destabilising the country is neutralised," he said,

And added: "The defence forces are steadfast in their mission of bringing lasting peace and development in Kenya and her neighbours."

KDF soldiers were deployed to war-torn Somalia in 2011 following several attacks on Kenya by Al-Shabaab terrorists. They later joined troops from Uganda, Burundi and other African nations as part of Amisom

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Kenya
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.