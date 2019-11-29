Nigeria: Man Convicted of Murder After Stabbing Nigerian 16 Times in UK

29 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A 23-year-old man, Kevin Lusala, has been found guilty of the murder of 22-year-old Nigerian-born, Ayodeji Habeeb Afeez, who was lured to his death in Bromley, United Kingdom.

Lusala of Eldred Drive, Orpington, was found guilty of fatally stabbing Azeez on November 4, 2018 in a car park at the rear of Grace Mews in Bromley.

Lusala along with three other defendants, Chaise Gray 24; a 17-year-old girl; and another man aged 18 (although, he was 17 at the time of the stabbing) were on trial for murder and conspiracy to rob.

The jury heard how Ayodeji Afeez had left his home in Dagenham at around 11:00 a.m. that day and drove his blue BMW to Anerley in Bromley.

Ayodeji had been tricked into thinking he was meeting up with the female defendant who had been in contact with him earlier to arrange to meet up.

However waiting for him instead was a group of young men waiting to rob him one of them, Lusala, was armed with a large knife.

They set upon Ayodeji while he was still in his car and although he tried to defend himself, he was overwhelmed.

Lusala stabbed Ayodeji 16 times before Gray took to the wheel of the victim's car and drove away with it towards Marlow Road before abandoning it a few streets later.

Ayodeji managed to leave the scene in the opposite direction shouting for help. He staggered to an address in Samos Road where he alerted the occupants before collapsing.

Police were called 12:30 p.m. and attended to him along with the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance. Despite the efforts of emergency services, Ayodeji was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:59 p.m.

The Met's detectives from Specialist Crime South launched a murder investigation and immediately cordoned off the scene and and specialist officers examine for forensic evidence. Through the course of the investigation, Ayodeji's blood was found at key locations including at the scene in the car park and on the driver's seat of his car.

A post-mortem examination was carried out two days later at the Princess Royal University Hospital Mortuary that confirmed Ayodeji was stabbed a total of 16 times across his body by a knife. It was evident Ayodeji has suffered extensive internal and external bleeding.

Sentencing will be on Friday, 20 December at the Old Bailey.

