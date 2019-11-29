Ghana: Ghana, Benin Sign Bilateral Air services Agreement

29 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana has signed a bilateral air services agreement with Benin to enable air transport services between the two countries.

The signing brings to an end months of review of the previous agreement between Ghana and Benin.

It was signed on behalf of Ghana by Deputy Minister of Aviation, Yaw Afful and Benin Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Hervé Hêhomey for the people of Benin at Cotonou last Friday.

In his remarks, Mr Afful said, although there was an existing agreement on air transport between the two countries, a review of it was necessary in response to development and innovation in the sector.

He explained that the new agreement would deepen the relations between Ghana and Benin, and recognise the importance of air transport to the development and growth of trade and tourism between the two countries.

As a country with a growing aviation industry, the Deputy Minister stated that, Ghana's liberal aviation policy would not only open up the country's airspace, but that of the sub-region and the continent as a whole to improve air connectivity.

He assured Benin and other African countries that Ghana was ready to support their efforts to grow their aviation sector through experience and knowledge sharing.

On his part, Mr Hehomey said Benin, just like Ghana, was focused on developing its aviation sector, adding that they would work with other countries in that regard.

