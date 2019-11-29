Ghana: Institutions, Individuals Honoured for Their Contributions Towards SGI Success

The Acting Deputy Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Laud Kwasi Ofori Affriffah and Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Alhaji Iddrisu Seidu were on Wednesday honoured together with some institutions for their contributions towards the success of the Security Governance Initiative (SGI)

The SGI is a technical multi agency body set up by the government of Ghana and the United States government to improve maritime security, border management, cyber security and cyber crime in the country.

Mr Affriffah received the SGI-SVANI prize of Border Security Personality of the Year for his contribution towards border security in the country, while Alhaji Seidu received the Focal Lead of the Year 2019.

The former Deputy Director, Ship Inspections and Maritime Security, Capt. (Rtd) Emmanuel Kofi Ankamah also received the Focal Lead Award of the Year 2019.

Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, National Communication Authority and Ghana Maritime Authority received the SGI-Delinks prize for Security Training Institution, SGI Capacity Builder and the SGI prize for Maritime Capacity Builder of the Year for West Africa respectively.

Multi TV's Gifty Andoh Appiah and Metro TV's Frank Worlanyo Nyonato both received the SGI-CSDS Africa prize for Border Reporter of the Year and Joint Country Action Plan (JCAP) Reporter of the Year.

The president of Borderless Alliance and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tarzan Enterprise Limited, Ziad Hamoui was presented with the SGI-GRA prize International Border Advocate of the Year, while some staff of SGI received certificates of honour for their commitment and dedication to the SGI.

Speaking at the ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, the National Coordinator of SGI, Dickson Osei Bonsu said, the work of the SGI was tedious, and it was necessary to appreciate the efforts of those who had contributed the success story of SGI.

He said the strategy of SGI Ghana was different and it was wholly owned by Ghanaians, adding that it was a joint action plan with other security agencies in the country.

Mr Bonsu indicated that there was the need to tighten the security of the country borders to ensure the safety of the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Customs, Alhaji Seidu said a lot of measures, such as information sharing, being put in place to ensure terrorism does not occur in the country.

He also called for legal structure in order to determine where border related issues could be tried.