Zimbabwe: Doctors Reject Govt Moratorium, Masiyiwa Incentives

29 November 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Paidamoyo Chipunza

Junior doctors have vowed not to return to work despite the 48-hour moratorium given by President Mnangagwa yesterday and incentives offered by Higher Life Foundation (HLF) anticipated to commence in January 2020 arguing that both interventions do not preserve the value of their salaries nor guarantee provision of adequate tools of the trade.

In a statement this morning, the doctors through the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said they will only take heed of the 48-hour reprieve if it is accompanied by a new offer from the Employer. In relation to the incentives offer, the doctors urged HLF to shelve its deal for now until the impasse between them and their employer is solved.

“It was posited that the offer from HLF may be reconsidered once the standoff between the ZHDA and its Employer (HSB) has been resolved. This recognises the sincerity of the donor group and its desire not to interfere with the negotiation process,” reads part of the ZHDA statement.

In relation to the intervention by the Catholic Bishops and subsequent moratorium given by President Mnangagwa, the doctors said: “We appreciate the role played by the Catholic Bishops which has resulted in the doctors being issued a moratorium, valid for the next 48 hours. Sadly, the moratorium has come without a new offer on the table having communicated to us. Should this moratorium lapse without the formal communication of an offer that is reasonable, it would stand as yet another gracious privilege that is lost.”

The doctors however said they were still open for dialogue but urged the Bishops to first consult them on their expectations.

