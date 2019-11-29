Ghana: 124 Graduate From KAIPTC

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kofi Koduah Sarpong, has proposed to the Kofi Annan International Peace Keeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) to consider the inclusion of Corporate Conflict and Insecurity courses in its programmes.

This, according to him, would respond to the increasing need by the corporate world to tackle conflictual issues that inhibit the effective functioning of corporate boardrooms in an increasingly competitive global space.

Dr Sarpong was speaking at the KAIPTC joint graduation ceremony held on Wednesday at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.

These include Executive Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (EMCPS), Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (MCPS), Master of Arts in Gender, Peace and Security (MGPS), and Weekend Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security (WMCPS).

He said conflicts in corporate space appeared to be on the ascendancy in the country and other countries in Africa.

Dr Sarpong explained that these conflicts arose when critical corporate actors placed their personal beliefs and self interests above corporate goals.

This, he said, undermined efficiency, productivity and profitability of organisations adding that, "it appears to me that scholarly and academic institutions do not direct their attention to this."

In addition, Dr Sarpong urged the graduates to employ the skills earned to deal with new threats such as cyber-attacks, election violence, heightened community expectations and misunderstandings around the possible windfall arising from oil and gas discoveries in the country.

"Such challenges, if left unresolved, could result in attacks on critical infrastructure and installations that can be particularly damaging to the economy of any nation," he added.

The GNPC boss advised the graduands to integrate honesty, humility, hardwork, good human relations and humanity in their life for excellence.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, the CEO of Special Ice Company, called on private sector companies to support KAIPTC not only to sustain current activities but also to grow to incorporate other programmes for the immediate and direct benefit for companies.

He, therefore, urged the centre to avail itself and develop mechanisms to collaborate and bring in private sector companies as partners in their activities.

According to him, the private sector contributed to the development of the country and created the suitable and enabling environment towards economic growth and achievement of global targets as highlighted in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Dr Sarpong urged the graduands to provide the private sector with the needed peace and security both locally and on the global front.

"The issue of cyber insecurity has become a threat to the private sector and expectations are that as an expert in security, you should be able to combat any form of cybercrime in your organisation," he added.

Major General Francis Ofori, Commandant of KAIPTC, said plans were far advanced to introduce short targeted courses on different thematic subjects such as Electoral Administration, Policy and Implementation, Executive Conflict Management and Cyber Security.

"The centre is working hard to introduce new courses, evening programmes and distance learning in Ghana and some countries within the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) sub region," he noted.

These, according to him, were initiatives geared towards making the centre useful to the business community.

In all, 39 students offered MCPS, 32 students offered MGPS while, 28 and 25 students offered EMCPS and WMCPS respectively.