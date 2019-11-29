Ghana: Plan Adequately for Retirement - Retired GRA Commander Advises Workers

Tamale — The Northern Sector Commander of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Paul Kwesi Ahiakpor, has advised public sector workers to start early planning for retirement.

He emphasised that, while rendering services for the nation, it was prudent for them to plan and prepare adequately for retirement at the stipulated age of 60 years.

Mr Ahiakpor, who is an Assistant Commissioner of the GRA, offered the advice during a send-off party organised for him in Tamale at the weekend.

The commander said: "Retirement is the due of every worker or employee, you can tamper with your 'human chassis number' and reduce your age, but death will retire you."

He further explained that retiring "is to withdraw from the society, office or business, profession, among others, and to go and rest", and that it was much better and appropriate to always prepare for it.

Mr Ahiakpor admonished the public workers, particularly GRA officers, to eschew all forms of corrupt practices in the discharge of their duties.

He said corruption could never make them rich, but rather the way and manner they planned their lifestyle, adding that it was imperative for workers to live within their means.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, applauded the commander for his hard work during his active service, saying, "Your hard work and your attitude towards duty was encouraging and commendable."

Mr Saeed, therefore, urged the workers, particularly the GRA staff, to emulate the shining example of Mr Ahiakpor.

He advised them to take the admonishment of the retired commander in order to achieve outstanding lives after service.

The workers of the GRA were full of praises and applauded the retired commander for his dedication to duty.