Ghana: Plan Adequately for Retirement - Retired GRA Commander Advises Workers

29 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Yakubu Abdul-Majeed

Tamale — The Northern Sector Commander of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr Paul Kwesi Ahiakpor, has advised public sector workers to start early planning for retirement.

He emphasised that, while rendering services for the nation, it was prudent for them to plan and prepare adequately for retirement at the stipulated age of 60 years.

Mr Ahiakpor, who is an Assistant Commissioner of the GRA, offered the advice during a send-off party organised for him in Tamale at the weekend.

The commander said: "Retirement is the due of every worker or employee, you can tamper with your 'human chassis number' and reduce your age, but death will retire you."

He further explained that retiring "is to withdraw from the society, office or business, profession, among others, and to go and rest", and that it was much better and appropriate to always prepare for it.

Mr Ahiakpor admonished the public workers, particularly GRA officers, to eschew all forms of corrupt practices in the discharge of their duties.

He said corruption could never make them rich, but rather the way and manner they planned their lifestyle, adding that it was imperative for workers to live within their means.

The Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, applauded the commander for his hard work during his active service, saying, "Your hard work and your attitude towards duty was encouraging and commendable."

Mr Saeed, therefore, urged the workers, particularly the GRA staff, to emulate the shining example of Mr Ahiakpor.

He advised them to take the admonishment of the retired commander in order to achieve outstanding lives after service.

The workers of the GRA were full of praises and applauded the retired commander for his dedication to duty.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.