Ghana: 'Great Olympics 'll Play in Top 4'

Returnee striker of Accra Great Olympics Emmanuel Atukwei Clottey, has predicted a top-four finish for the club in the upcoming 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL) which is scheduled to roar off on December 27.

Great Olympics and King Faisal earned a placed in the expanded league this season, following the acceptance of a proposal at Congress by the Normalisation Committee to end the legal battles involved by the two club and Clottey believes the return of the Dade Boys is one that will see them perform wonders in the league.

Speaking after guiding his side to a 1-1 draw with Attram De Visser Soccer Academy at the El-Wak Stadium on Monday, scoring the equaliser through a header in the second half, Clottey who helped Great Olympics return to the premiership after a brief spell in Division One 10 years ago, said Olympics is here to stay.

"Great Olympics will finish in the top-four of the league by the end of the season. Trust me on this. We the players and the present board are working hard to realise this dream and it shall surely come to pass."

According to him, he is in to help the club stay in the league and says together with the likes of Godfred Saka and a few key experienced players the management board is looking at bringing on board, will see the task to its fruition.

However, he stated that a collective effort from all stakeholders of the club would play a significant role in the realisation of the dream and called on the leadership of the 'Wonder Club' as well as the supporters to rally behind the team in order to make that strong statement they all desire for in the league.

The 2007 GPL goal-king with 14 goals and 2012 CAF Champions League topscorer with 12 goals, disclosed that at 32 years, he is still the sharp striker he used to be eight years ago that causes havoc to the defence of opposing sides in the league and on the continent, and stated that something special from him would be witnessed in the upcoming league.

"I am the same Clottey of eight years ago and beyond, I am ready to have a go at any defence in the league; the goal-king title would be high on the agenda for me but the general success of Great Olympics remains supreme over my personal glory.

"The technical team led by head coach Isaac Nii Armah have been fantastic since I joined them and I want to urge the all players on the cards of the club not to shake their head when the club comes calling on them," he added, insisting that fans would enjoy seeing Great Olympics players in action.