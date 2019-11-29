Ghana: Ideal Ladies Mark Club's Milestone

AS part of activities to mark its 15th anniversary, Ideal Ladies Football Club, will engage Blessed Ladies in a friendly game at the First Light Bubuashie Bishop School Park on Sunday, December 1, at 3 pm.

The game would climax the three-day anniversary activities lined-up to mark the club's milestone.

Speaking to Times Sports on events to mark the anniversary, club founder Dzromo Adzekwei, said they would kick-start activities on Friday November 29 with the old players of the club engaging the current players in a match at the Bubuashie Bishop School Park.

According to her, there would be a clean-up exercise on Saturday morning in and around Bubuashie after which Ideal Boys will take on Web Boys at 3 pm at the Bubuashie Bishop School Park.

On Sunday December 1, there would be a thanksgiving service at the St. Monica Anglican Church after which the club will hold a durbar at the Bubuashie Bishop School Park where the club will outdoor its anthem as well as display trophies and medals won by the club over the last 15 years.

This would be followed by the grand anniversary match with Blessed Ladies.

Having been in and out of the national women's league and current playing in the Greater Accra women's league, Ideal Ladies are nursing a desire to return to the top and this Madam Adzekwei believes would be realised at the end of the season.

"Although it has not been easy for us, we have started serious preparations for the upcoming league season and I must say we would climax our anniversary with qualification back into the National Women's League."

Madam Adzekwei was a former welfare officer/team manager of the Black Maidens side that won bronze at the 2012 U-17 World Championships in Azerbaijan.