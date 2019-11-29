Ghana: Asuom SHS Celebrates Golden Jubilee

29 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Headmaster of Asuom Senior High School (SHS), Mr Francis Koomson-Barnes, has assured old students, dignitaries and government functionaries that all is set for the 50 years anniversary celebration of the school, at Akyem Asuom, on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

According to the headmaster, the week-long activities started from November 25, and would be climaxed with a Speech & Prize giving day on Saturday, November 30, with Interdenominational church service on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

The Board of Governors, teaching and non-teaching staff, old students and the chiefs and people of Asuom, are in an expectant mood to be joined by their friends, brothers and sisters for a colourful ceremony in Asuom.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Koomson said the programmes included Inter-house football gala, quiz, candle light procession, clean up exercise at Asuom Health Centre, special football matches and Inter-houses debate.

The special guests of honour are expected to be President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori-Panin, Okyenhene,

Also expected to grace the occasion include the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng II, Asuomhene, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communications, and Nkosuohemaa of Asuom.

Others are Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, MP for Tema-West, and a citizen of Asuom, Kwabena Tenase, MP for Kade, and the chairman of the occasion, is expected to be Akwatiahene, Osabarima Kofi Boateng III.

The Vice President of Asecosa, Assistant Chief Fire Officer (ACFO), Mark Brako- Appiah, said Asec has produced great men and women, who were occupying key positions in all sectors of the country and abroad.

He called on all old students to endeavour to be part of this momentous milestone of their alma mater, the Great Asec.

