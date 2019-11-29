Sudan: Opening of Sudanese Renowned Artist Taj Al-Sir's Exhibition

Khartoum — Dean of Fine Arts Faculty of Sudan University for Technology and Sciences Dr Omar Ahmed Khalif inaugurated the Islamic Arabic Calligraphy Exhibition for Al-Sharjah-based Sudanese calligrapher Taj-Al-Sir Hassan which organized in collaboration with the Sudanese Calligraphers Society.

Dean of the Faculty of Fine Art reviewed the role being played by the Faculty in different areas of art and expressed pleasure over vaisit of the Sudanese artist Taj-Al-Sir who returned home in the wake of the revolution of change which took place in the country.

The Sudanese renowned calligrapher Taj-Al-Sir Hassan commended change happened in the country and development of the Faculty of Fine Art.

Chairman of Sudanese Calligraphers Society Abu Al-Hassan Ali Al-Sammani, for his part, mentioned that the society was found recently to bring all Sudanese calligraphers together to seek development of art of the Islamic Arabic calligraphy in the country.