Sudan: Humanitarian Aid in S. Kordofan Ready to Receive Returnees

28 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadughli — The Acting Humanitarian Aid Commissioner (HAD) in South Kordofan, Zahra Hassan Faris has underlined that the stable situations in South Kordofan Stateand the opening of the joint marketsled to the facilitation of the movement of citizens and increase of the numbers of the returness in the state and the localities.

The HAC has affirmed affirmedreadiness to receive all the returnees and the displaced from the armed- struggle areas, noting that statistics shows that some 2,200 civilians have retuned to urban areas in South Kordufan from SPLA/M held areas.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.