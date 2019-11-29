Sudan: Humanitarian Aid in S. Kordofan Ready to Receive Returnees

Kadughli — The Acting Humanitarian Aid Commissioner (HAD) in South Kordofan, Zahra Hassan Faris has underlined that the stable situations in South Kordofan Stateand the opening of the joint marketsled to the facilitation of the movement of citizens and increase of the numbers of the returness in the state and the localities.

The HAC has affirmed affirmedreadiness to receive all the returnees and the displaced from the armed- struggle areas, noting that statistics shows that some 2,200 civilians have retuned to urban areas in South Kordufan from SPLA/M held areas.