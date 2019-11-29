South Africa: Vilas Career Best Secures First Win for Heat

28 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — An assured and calculated half-century by captain Dane Vilas finally delivered a first Mzansi Super League (MSL) win of the season for the Durban Heat as they pulled off an impressive chase of 182 to beat the Cape Town Blitz at Newlands on Thursday.

The visiting skipper struck a career-best 75 off 52 balls (6 fours, 3 sixes) to guide a perfect chase that also saw Wihan Lubbe blaze 49 off 28 balls (8 fours, 1 six) - the away side eventually winning by seven wickets with three balls to spare.

Earlier, the 2018 runners-up amassed an impressive 181 for five thanks in the main to Janneman Malan's return to form with a swashbuckling 75 off 42 balls, which included a whopping seven sixes along with two boundaries.

However, those numbers proved to a be in vain as the Durbanites finally won a match in MSL 2.0 to keep alive their hopes of reaching the play-offs.

Last season's wooden spoonists saw three of their opening five games washed out, with the other two ending in defeat, one of which was to the Blitz, who stayed fourth on the table with 13 points - three more than the Heat.

However, victory was by no means a straightforward one for Gary Kirsten's side. They conceded plenty of runs when they bowled as Malan and David Bedingham (44 off 33 balls) shared a century stand following the loss of Quinton de Kock (10) early on.

The pair put on 101 for the second wicket, helping the Blitz progress to 127 in the 15th over.

After both fell in quick succession, along with the dismissal of Asif Ali (1), Liam Livingstone (27 off 17 balls) and Vernon Philander (18 off nine balls) added some quick runs at the death to lift their side to a strong total.

A pumped up Dale Steyn (2/24) then dismissed Alex Hales (10) and Wesley Marshall (12) to leave the away side in a big fix early on.

But they recovered from 24 for two - first through a 65-run third-wicket stand between Lubbe and Vilas that took the total up to 89 by the ninth over.

From there, it was the skipper and David Miller (26 off 27 balls) that synchronised their chase to perfection thanks to their unbroken 94-run stand, which finally closed out the win in the final over and also inflicted a third successive loss on the Blitz.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.