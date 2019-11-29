Nigeria: Abiodun Threatens Showdown With Lecturers Demanding Sex for Grades

29 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, thursday threatened to exercise 'the full weight of the law' on any lecturer who takes sexual advantage of their students or sexually harasses them.

Abiodun said his administration would not condone any form of sexual intimidation or other vices in any of Ogun State-owned institutions of higher learning.

The governor made this known at the 11th convocation ceremony of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Ijebu-Ode.

He described the much-talked about sexual harassment as a thing of shame, adding that such a thing should not happen in any tertiary institution where discipline is taken seriously.

He, however, commended the vice-chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, for the sensitisation and warning publications embarked upon on the pages of national dallies.

He said the zero tolerance of the institution for sexual harassment is a pointer that indiscipline by any staff would not be condoned.

He said "Government notes with pride the sensitisation and warning publication by the vice-chancellor of this great institution. "This government will not close its eyes to indiscipline and unwholesome attitude on the part of any staff."

The governor announced an automatic employment for the overall best graduating student in the College of Vocational and Technical Education, Bolatito Matthew Olatunde.

In his convocation address, the VC of the university, Arigbabu, disclosed that the institution has embarked on the process of restructuring the academic programmes so as to revolutionise the teaching profession and also improve the quality of school services.

