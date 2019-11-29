Ghana: Bulk Supply Point Project At Pokuase Progresses

Construction work on the Bulk Supply Point (BSP) at Pokuase, in the Greater Accra Region, to ensure efficient power supply for 350,000 homes and businesses, is about 40 per cent completed.

The BSP forms part of the $ 498.2 million Compact II, funded by the United States Government through its Agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

It is being implemented and supervised by the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), and when completed in 2021, it would supply power to Kwabenya, Legon and Nsawam communities.

Briefing journalists on tour of the site, the Chief Operations Officer of MiDA, Mr Julius Kwame Kpekpena, said the project was designed to solve the challenge of unreliable power supply and unavailable power to consumers.

He said the project would also lead to a significant reduction in technical losses in transmission system, to improve the financial viability of utilities.

Mr Kpekpena said, "residents of Pokuase have being facing challenges with the transmission and problems with the distribution system, the generation problem would be addressed by the BPS,"

The Member of Parliament for the Trobu Constituency, Mr Moses Anim, said the project was a critical intervention that would bring relief to businesses and consumers.

According to him, the project would aid in reduction in technical losses and help the Electricity Company of Ghana to reduce its commercial losses.

Mr Anim said technical losses and commercial losses, which account for about 25 per cent of the energy locusts in the power distribution system, contribute to the low voltage and frequent power outages.

He commended the US government for its assistance toward transformation of the power sector, adding that energy plays a critical role in daily activities.

The Country Manager of Elecnor S.A , Ghana, the constructors of the project, Mr Mateo Perez said out of the total $60 million cost of the project between 30 and 40 per cent of the total amount was dedicated to local component and the rest going to the purchase of equipment from around the world.

He said the contractors were working assiduously within timelines and assured residents that the project would be handed over on March 5, 2021.

He said 90 per cent of total workforces were Ghanaians with 10 per cent of them being women while the company had also engaged a number of Ghanaian subcontractors.