Ghana: Grasag-GIJ Executives Sworn Into Office

The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has sworn in seven new elected executives into the various offices of the Graduate Students Association of Ghana- Ghana Institute of Journalism Chapter (GRASAG-GIJ), in Accra last week.

The new executives were sworn in at a swearing-in ceremony held at the premises of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Nicholas Antwi, President, Sylvester Abeiku Orlando Tettey, Vice President, Victoria Kisiwaa, Public Affairs officer, Redeemer Buatsi, General Secretary, Benjamin Adu, Organising Secretary, ZeinabAlhassan, Gender Commissioner and Rhoda Odoi, Treasurer, were the newly sworn executives.

Mr Nicholas Antwi, President of the Association, while delivering his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to the outgoing executives for their staunch contributions towards the association.

Mr Antwi assured the association of best times and promised to keep to his policies and to always remember the oath he swore to serve his people.

Dr Collins Adu- Bempeh Brobbey, acting Dean of the Graduate School, in a speech, admonished the new executives to demonstrate quality leadership and consider the interest of students paramount.

"The doors of management are always open to engage you on all matters relating to graduate students. Always remember to use the right channels to resolve all grievances and never resort to violence or inaccessible behaviour", he reiterated.

Mr Obeng, Senior Assistant Registrar at the Graduate School Secretariat encouraged the new executives to make good use of their office in serving students.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reminded them of the significance of the Graduate School Secretariat and the need to make it the first point of call on all matters.

Also at the ceremony, individuals who had supported the previous administration were duly recognized. Donations of a printer and a television set were also made to the office of the Dean of Students and the Graduate School Secretariat respectively.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times, Mr Benjamin Adu, organising secretary of the association expressed optimism by working effectively to bring on board designed educational programmes beneficial to students.

According to him, it was necessary for him to vie for the position in order to execute programmes that interests the entire students populace and would blend academia and entertainment, as a tool of academic development.

He pledged an allegiance to his office by making it the most effective ever in the history of the office of the organising secretary.