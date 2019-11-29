Ghana: MCE Worried Over Defacing Posters

Tema — Adwoa Amoako, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West, has expressed worry over some unknown persons removing and defacing posters aimed at educating, sensitisation and creating awareness towards the referendum and the district level elections.

She bemoaned the situation where most of the posters belonged to aspirants of the elections.

Lamenting over the unfortunate situation at a day's sensitisation, education and awareness creation programme to engage aspirants of the assembly, and organised by the assembly, Mrs Amoako condemned the act and warned of dealing with those responsible when caught.

She disclosed that it had cost both the assembly and aspirants' huge sums of money to print the posters, and warned that "no individual or group has the power to remove posters, and the assembly will closely monitor to bring the culprits to book.

"I advise persons who are not in favour of the exercise or are not supporters of some of the aspirants, have the opportunity to legally vote against them since it is unacceptable to engage in activities that will mar the beauty and peaceful nature of the referendum and district level elections," Mrs Amoako stressed.

She also appealed to persons who paste the posters on private facilities to get the permission of the owners to prevent any confrontation and the aspirants to vote "yes" during the referendum because it would relinquish power from the president to the citizenry to elect Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives towards enhancement of democratic dispensation and good governance at the local level.

Mrs Amoako advocated a decent campaign and highlighted on the need to elect capable candidates for the assembly to discharge its activities promptly, rapidly and successfully to improve infrastructure development and livelihoods.

An aspirant for the Wolei Electoral Area, Comfort Asheley Tettey, advised that education, sensitisation and awareness creation on the exercise should be focused on explaining the issues to help the electorate make informed decisions and not to attack, insult, intimidate and harass opponents.