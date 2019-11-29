Ghana: Police 'Fallen Heroes' Deserve Honour

"We sleep peaceably in our beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on our behalf"- George Orwell.

Of course, George Orwell was right and we all have to be grateful for the sacrifices that the men and women in the police service make to ensure that there is law and order in the country.

They do that by risking their lives for us so that we have peace in the country.

In so doing, they expose themselves to danger leading to the death of some of them.

Those who die in the line of duty, are the ones that deserve honour and that is why we are happy that the Ghana Police has instituted a Remembrance Day in honour of its fallen heroes.

The Ghanaian Times commends the service for honouring the memory of all the personnel who sacrificed their lives, particularly the eight who died this year in line of duty.

It is praiseworthy that as a country, we are honouring the memory of our fallen heroes who selflessly laid down their lives so that we can have peace.

Indeed, as a nation, the least we can do for such heroes is to honour and be thankful for their selfless deeds.

It takes a great deal of courage and sacrifice to do what the fallen heroes did to ensure law and order so that the rest of us can live in peace.

It is without doubt that the peace, liberty and freedom we are enjoying is much because of the brave men and women of the police who dedicate their lives to protect us.

As we remember the heroism and sacrifices of those who died for the peace we are now enjoying, we should all resolve that we would make the work of "peace officers" less dangerous.

For eight police personnel to die in the line of duty clearly shows that we have not provided them with enough protection and safe environment to work.

We must from now onward, provide them with the necessary logistics and equipment that would enable them to protect all us better.

Besides, as we value the memory of the fallen heroes, we should take it as an inspiration to preserve what they died for.

It would also be an honour for citizens to play their part by supporting the police to continue to protect us all.

That would truly be a befitting honour in memory of the fallen heroes.