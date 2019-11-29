Ghana: Central University, NVTI Win Competition

The maiden edition of the Knauf Build-It competition nicknamed B6, was held in Accra on Friday with students from the Central University and the National Vocational Training Institute (NVTI) emerging as winners.

They recorded 72 points to beat their opponents from Accra Technical University (ATU) and Accra Technical Training College (ATTC), also nicknamed A Square with 71 points.

Both teams received cash, books and souvenirs from the organisers while the winner would have a ceiling renovated at their schools.

The students after three weeks of training, were made to construct a studio house (a bedroom self-contained house) in a limited space within the Knauf Training Centre.

The competition was aimed at providing the construction students with modern building techniques to improve upon the construction industry after graduating from school.

Speaking at the end of the competition, Commercial Manager at Knauf, Hans Kissih, commended the students for their efforts, adding that they utilised the space to produce a nice edifice.

"Since the inauguration of the training centre about two years ago, we have trained close to 500 students with modern technologies to help them in their career after school," he stated.

Mr Kissih added that the excited young people were getting interested in building and updating their knowledge to come out with very modern and quality edifices.

Head Judge for the competition, Akosua Serwaa Obeng Mensah, said she was impressed with the students for putting up the building just after three days of training.

She said they were judged on criteria including economy of design, functionality, ventilation, internal design, timing and construction.

Ms Mensah urged them to apply the training acquired to improve upon structures in the country and help build a stronger industry.