Ghana: Adenta Assembly Commissions 2 Projects

The Adenta Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Daniel Alexander Nii Nio Adumah, has commissioned two projects expected to bring development for residents and operations of the assembly.

The projects were a newly constructed clinic, which comprises maternity, laboratory, pharmacy, out patients department (OPD) and offices for health officers as well as a newly furnished zonal council office.

Speaking at a ceremony yesterday, Mr Adumah said, four zonal council offices would be constructed at the various zones to collect revenue and act as tools for strengthening social accountability between the assembly and residents to facilitate development.

He noted that, although one of the zonal council offices had been completed, the assembly was awaiting the traditional leaders to fix a date for the commissioning of the project.

Mr Adumah explained that, resources needed for development of the assembly were in the communities, hence, the need for the zonal councils to be empowered to ensure the necessary development takes place in the communities.

The Chief Executive said more concentration had been on the municipal assembly that was already overburdened in their development drive.

"Building the capacity of zonal councils to re-commit them to the vision to engage taxpayers to mobilise more money through modernised systems for the desired results is necessary," he said.

The Municipal Health Director for Adenta, Dr Julius Dedebo, thanked the assembly for the construction of the new clinic meant to replace the dilapidated structure of the Adjiringanor clinic.

He was hopeful the newly constructed health facility would enhance healthcare delivery for the people, stressing the clinic would be resourced to become a polyclinic for the people of Adenta in future.

Former Presiding Member for the Assembly, Mr Joseph Odai Boye, appealed to the traditional leaders of Adenta to release more land for the assembly, saying the acquisition of land had become difficult for the assembly to undertake developments for the people of Adenta.