Sudan: Justice Ministry Meets international partners

Khartoum — The National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking met, Thursday, with the delegation of the International Partners for Arbitration and the promotion of representation policies in the UK in the presence of the chairman of the committee, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice, Maulana Siham Osman.

At the ouset of the meeting Maulana, Siham welcomed the delegation and briefed them on the committee's assignments, jurisdictions, achievements, plans, the ammendments on Human Trafficking Act and the constitutional developments in Sudan.

The meeting also, discussed the cooperation between the two sides in capacity building fields.