Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association Update

document

On Sunday 24th November, the ZHDA and SHDA met with representatives from Higher life Foundation and deliberated on their offer of financial assistance to government doctors. It was agreed that feedback was to be given after consulting the ZDHA Constituency before entering into any memorandum of understanding.

As such, it was concluded that, in as much as the support from HLF is welcome, it does not address completely the demands of the doctors for a salary whose value is preserved despite soaring inflation as well as the provision of adequate and appropriate tools of trade.

It was posited that the offer from Higher lifer may be reconsidered once the stand-off between the ZHDA and the employer (HSB) has been resolved. This recognizes the sincerity of the donor group and its desire not to interfere with negotiations processes. The stipulated timeframes and terms and conditions surrounding the offer doesn't make it a viable long-lasting solution that the doctors are in search of at the moment.

We apricate the role played by the Catholic bishops which has resulted in doctors being issued a moratorium, valid for the next 48hrs. Sadly the moratorium has come without a new offer on the table having been communicated to us. Should this moratorium lapse without the formal communication of an offer that is reasonable, it would stand as yet another gracious privilege that is lost.

We would appreciate it more if the bishops talk to the doctor's representatives first so they are in an informed position to represent the doctors real interests.

We appreciate the role played by this latest intervention in a labour dispute that has gone past 88th day and we reiterate that we remain open to dialogue, hoping that a lasting solution will be found without further delay.

Source: Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA)