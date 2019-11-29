Zimbabwe: Newsday Journalist Barred From Covering Defence Forces Graduation

28 November 2019
Kubatana.net (Harare)
NewsDay journalist Blessed Mhlanga was on 28 November 2019 barred from covering a defence forces graduation ceremony at the Zimbabwe Staff College in Harare.

According to Mhlanga, he was told only public media journalists from the Herald and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), were allowed to cover the event. He said this was despite the fact that he had been invited to cover the event.

MISA Zimbabwe position

The government, or any other institutions and entities, should not discriminate as to which media organisations should cover public events, more-so where it concerns government business and affairs. The right to media freedom as provided in the Constitution should be enjoyed by all journalists regardless of the publications they work for.

Source: Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe (MISA)

