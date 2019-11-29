Malawi: MRA Suspends Officer Over Carbon Tax Remarks On Social Media

The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have suspended one of their Blantyre-based employees after a video in which the woman was mocking motorists on Carbon Tax went viral on social media platforms, primarily WhatsApp.

The tax-collecting body announced last week that they will be collecting Carbon Tax from motor vehicles upon renewal of Certificate of Fitness (COF).

The introduction of the tax sparked outrage from the public with some describing it as milking an already thin cow.

The woman sent the video on social media mocking motorists that the tax is so small compared to the period and money they spend on other issues.

The video clip which is 27 seconds long, the woman speaking in Chichewa said "eeehh Carbon Tax, Carbon Tax, zolubwalubwa mbwe. Anthu mumapita ku Lake of Stars opanda plan, kuthira galimoto full tank. Carbon Tax yemweyu ena muli ndi ma Mira, four sauzande, four sauzande yopereka pachaka koma mukulubwa za Carbon Tax. Muzitolere kaguliseni mukalipire Carbon Tax. Zachamba eti. ( You are making noise about Carbon Tax yet you spend so much money on unplanned things like Lake of Stars and the tax is only K4 000 per year. Just go and pay Crabon Tax, nonsense".

MRA has however been quick to distance themselves from the woman saying she holds no capacity to speak for the tax-collecting entity.

In a statement made available to Nyasa Times, signed by MRA's Head of Corporate Affairs Steven Kapoloma, they indicate that the sentiments are contrary and inconsistent with MRA Values, Ethics and Code of Conduct.

"The sentiments made by the officer in the post are personal and do not in any way reflect the position or stand of MRA on the subject matter and should be disregarded", reads part of the statement.

And it adds "the officer has been suspended pending desciplinary procedures and the authority most sincerely apologises to the public and regrets the incident."

The tax was implemented on Monday, November 25 2019.