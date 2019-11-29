Kenya: Sonko Unveils Modern Queue Management System at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has launched a Queue Management System at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in partnership with UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation.

The System will improve the hospital's efficiency while serving over 1000 patients received daily from the Eastlands area of Nairobi and its environs.

"The journey of identifying and installing a Queue Management System began in September this year, and we are glad to see to the completion of the project, aimed at enhancing the patients' experience," Dr. Peter Wanyaga Muthoka, the UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation Chairman stated.

Long waiting times are commonly seen in outpatient facilities across the world, and this challenge contributes to a range of public health issues; including impaired access to care, interruption of hospital work patterns, and patient dissatisfaction.

In addition to the installation by the Foundation, the comfort of patients seeking treatment has also been improved with the donation of seats in the waiting area. This will create value for the hospital as it is currently expanding its capacity, under the sponsorship of the Nairobi City County Government.

Dr. Musa Mohamed, Medical Superintendent, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital highlighted the successful incorporation of the system ,"We have already seen value in the queue management system, with our staff quickly adopting it and seeing to the improved efficiency."

Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital is the fourth beneficiary of such support from the UAP Old Mutual Faulu Foundation. The Foundation has been engaging National and County Governments in Kenya, to make a contribution towards solving some of the challenges faced at health facilities such as : Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi County, Uasin Gishu County Hospital in Eldoret as well as medical camps across Kenya.