Rwanda Tennis Open - Title Hopes Hinge on Ladies

29 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda's hopes of winning gold in the Rwanda Tennis Open hinge on the women's singles category as the four slots in the semi-finals are occupied by Rwandan players.

The last four, taking place today at Amahoro Stadium, will be an all-Rwandan affair, while the men's category is mostly likely to remain a Kenyan contest, since only one Rwandan player - Olivier Havugimana - managed to reach the semi-finals.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, hopeful Joselyn Umulisa was the first to book a ticket to the semi-finals, and she takes on archrival and third seed Megame Ingabire in the battle for a spot to the title match.

Umulisa dispatched Firdaus Cyiza 6-1 6-2 yesterday, while Ingabire saw off youngster Belyse Irakonze 6-0 6-2.

"I am ready to fight. Definitely she (Ingabire) should expect a good show from me," Umulisa told Times Sport on Thursday after acing her way to the semi-finals.

By press time, another semi-finalist Caline Nishimwe, who edged out Gisele Umumararungu 7-6 (4) 6-3, was yet to know who she would be up against between Olive Tuyisenge and Rona Tuyishime.

In the men's semi-finals, holder Ismael Changawa, of Kenya, takes on compatriot Ibrahim Kibet, while Rwanda top-seed Havugimana faces Kevin Cheruiyot, another Kenyan.

After Friday's semi-finals, Saturday will be a rest day before the week-long tournament concludes with the finals on Sunday.

Read the original article on New Times.

