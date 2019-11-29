Kenya: Mathare, Homeboyz Clash in Machakos

29 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Mathare United host Kakamega Homeboyz for a Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Homeboyz will however be without three key players - Allan Wanga who has stomach issues and did not travel with the team as well as goalkeeper David Juma and midfielder Ali Bhai who are still nursing injuries.

Homeboyz tactician Nicholas Muyoti is however optimistic his charges will be up to task. He is however wary of the threat the on form Slum Boys could pose.

"I expect the rest of the boys to step up. Mathare United are a good side and with their current form, I expect a very tough match," Muyoti told Nation Sport on Thursday.

Mathare have just lost once this season and are fourth on the log with 17 points from 10 matches. Kakamega Homeboyz have 17 points too having a similar number of matches but are sixth with an inferior goal difference.

A win against Homeboyz will take Mathare second in the standings but winger James Kinyanjui has warned the Slum Boys not to underrate their opponents.

"Homeboyz are a really good team with experienced players and an experienced coach. They have all the right ingredients that can help them lift the title and it is no surprise that they are among the teams on the top half of the table," he is quoted as saying in the club's portal.

The former Passenga High School student has scored one goal and provided an assist so far this season.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.