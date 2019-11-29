Kenya: Court Remands Third Suspect in Syombua, Children Murder

29 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

A Nyeri court has allowed police to detain a third suspect in the murder of Joyce Syombua and her two children for 14 days to allow officers to complete investigation.

Mr Peter Maina Mwangi, who was arrested on Thursday in Nanyuki, will be held at Kiganjo Police Station.

State Counsel Martha Ndung'u told Nyeri Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo on Friday that the suspect was yet to record a statement with the police.

HOMICIDE

His mobile phone was confiscated by homicide detectives but it has not undergone a forensic investigations as police attempt to collect and collaborate evidence in the brutal murder of the three.

Ms Ndung'u said the case is being handled by homicide department in Nairobi.

"They intend to move to various areas to harmonise facts as part of the investigations. The police identification parade has not been conducted and the suspect has not undergone mental assessment.

"The deceased persons are people considered as vulnerable persons in the society, therefore investigations must be thoroughly carried out in order to have the right suspects in court," said Ms Ndung'u.

While terming the murder case as complicated, the state counsel had asked court to allow police detain Mr Maina at any station within the republic.

Appearing calm and undisturbed, Mr Maina did not oppose the police application. The handcuffed man was later escorted to a waiting private car by four detectives in civilian clothes.

Other two suspects are being held separately for 21 days at Nanyuki and Narumoru police stations.

They are Major Peter Mugure, the military man accused of murdering his estranged wife and two children, and his co-accused Collins Pamba-- a casual labourer at the Laikipia Airbase

Read the original article on Nation.

