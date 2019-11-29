Kenya: Ulinzi Keeper Crowned KPL Player of the Month

29 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Ulinzi Stars goalkeeper Timothy Odhiambo became just the third player from the team to win the the LG Kenyan Premier League Player of the Month Award since inception in 2015 when he was crowned October's best at Afraha stadium on Friday.

The youngster, whose splendid season has also captivated national team selectors, garnered most votes to triumph ahead of Lawrence Juma of Gor Mahia and Mathare United's Kevin Kimani.

A mean streak in goal has seen Ulinzi concede just five league goals this season and they have Odhiambo to thank for it.

During a tough October when Ulinzi Stars faced all of this season's fast starters in the shape of Western Stima, KCB and Tusker, Odhiambo ensured the soldiers kept three clean sheets.

Against Tusker, the seasons' highest scorers with 18 goals so far, Odhiambo made half dozen decent saves to give Ulinzi three points after Daniel Waweru scored.

Odhiambo also conjured man-of-the-match performances against KCB and Western Stima as Ulinzi contended with one point from each of the tough games.

"Sometimes you don't need to make saves to be a good goalkeeper. If you organise your defence well and keep them alert with continuous communication, then most of the job is done. You limit the number of shots getting to you," the goalkeeper opened up about his trade."

He also cautioned competitors in the national team that he is only getting started.

"I'm just beginning my career and getting a national team call up is a real motivator towards my end game. I know I will get better with time and hopefully capture the number one spot in the national team," he added

In a tight race against Juma, the standout player at defending champions Gor Mahia so far this season Odhiambo garnered 16 votes to the former's 12 as Kevin Kimani of Mathare helped himself to nine. Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso lauded SJAK and LG for striving to appreciate best performers during such times.

"This is a real motivator not just to the winning player but to the entire squad. They now believe they can also do well and someone is watching. I also love it when my players win awards and get national team call ups. I feel proud," the experienced tactician offered.

