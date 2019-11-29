South Africa: Ramaphosa Pulls Out of PowerFM Chairman's Conversation

28 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

President Cyril Ramaphosa has decided to withdraw from this year's Chairman's conversation hosted by Gauteng radio station, Power FM.

In a statement on Thursday, presidency spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said upon careful consideration, Ramaphosa decided not to participate.

This comes after pressure from civil society organisations, Wise 4 Africa and the Soul City Institute, who raised concerns after station chairman, Given Mkhari's wife laid charges against him last year.

While the charges were eventually withdrawn, both organisations said in a statement that Mkhari has not accounted for his actions.

"President Ramaphosa firmly believes that he, like every other South African, has a responsibility to do everything within his means to confront gender-based violence, and to do nothing that undermines the effectiveness of the national effort", Diko said.

"This is all the more critical at a time when the country is observing the annual 16 Days of No Violence against Women and Children", she added.

Diko said Ramaphosa's non-participation should not be read as "an endorsement of the untested allegations raised by the civil society organisations but a carefully weighed up decision taken in the public interest".

"The president calls upon all social partners to work together to develop concrete principles to give guidance in instances where gender-based violence is alleged outside of legal processes and the need for objective assessment of desirable action that should be taken."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

