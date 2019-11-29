South Africa: Ageing Infrastructure Not the Only Source of Midmar Dam Spill - Umgeni Water Head

28 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kaveel Singh

The recent spillage in one of KwaZulu-Natal's main water sources, the Midmar Dam, was not just because of ageing infrastructure, Umgeni Water chief executive Thami Hlongwa has said.

A lack of community understanding regarding pollution had to be remedied, he told the media and stakeholders in Durban on Thursday.

"The sewer network in the Mpophomeni area requires an upgrade, yes, but also there needs to be a lot of community engagement and teaching."

Hlongwa said protective screens found in piping had revealed a back flow of a lot of strange items.

"Some of the things we found were whole cow skins. We even found chickens thrown in there."

He said this meant the community were dumping trash in manholes.

"What this means is that the community are opening manholes and dumping everything in there, which gets pushed back up by the rains. Naturally, it gets stopped by screens and pushes back into the manholes and spillages take place."

Images and videos of sewage entering Mthinzima Bay were captured last week, with many saying water quality could be compromised.

The Witness reported criminal charges were laid against the uMngeni Municipality and uMgungundlovu District Municipality as a result of water pollution.

Hlongwa, however, declined to comment on the charges, saying it was unlikely to affect the scope of Umgeni Water's work.

He said the water quality in the dam was not compromised.

"The extent of damage to the water quality is quite minimal, but we need to manage the situation so it does not get out of hand, especially since we are still expecting heavy rains in December."

Meanwhile, Umgeni Water board chairperson Ziphozethu Mathenjwa reported the board had used R220m in irregular expenditure on contracts without following proper procurement processes.

The money was spent on a security and services tender, fixing a lift for chemical transportation, fixing a dam crack, and the awarding of a canteen tender.

Mathenjwa said it was undertaking processes to ascertain how it could curb the expenses.

She added the water board would also invest in two new dams in the province and build them over the next decade.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Business
Southern Africa
Environment
Infrastructure
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.