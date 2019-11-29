South Africa: ANC Stalwarts Not Happy With Party's Stance On Corruption-Accused Bongani Bongo

29 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tshidi Madia

Several former leaders of the ANC have come out to slam the party over its position on corruption-accused Member of Parliament Bongani Bongo.

ANC stalwarts have in the past been vocal critics of former president Jacob Zuma and his national executive committee and are now expressing "deep concern" over national spokesperson Pule Mabe's statements on Bongo's arrest.

Bongo was arrested by the Hawks on Thursday last week on charges of corruption.

The charges are linked to claims that he tried to bribe advocate Nthuthuzelo Vanara, who was the evidence leader of a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at power utility Eskom.

He has since been granted bail and is expected to be back in court on January 31, next year.

While the ANC in Parliament welcomed the probe, Mabe during an interview on SABC's Morning Live, proclaimed that Bongo was innocent until proven guilty and said there was no need for the MP, who is a former minister and now chairs the home affairs portfolio committee, to step aside.

"Invoking his presumed innocence is a disappointing signal of tolerance for unethical conduct," said the stalwarts in a statement.

The statement released on Friday was signed by Mavuso Msimang, Cheryl Carolus, Murphy Morobe, Thami Ntenteni, Siphiwe Nyanda, Aziz Pahad, Fazel Randera, Wally Serote and Sheila Sisulu.

The veterans also reflected on the ANC's 2017 Nasrec conference resolutions, which demanded that every cadre accused of corruption should account to the party's integrity commission or face disciplinary process.

'I cannot ignore the wise counsel of our veterans' The ANC also resolved that those impacted by such would voluntarily step down.

"We do not pronounce on the guilt or innocence of former Minister Bongo, but the NPA has charged him and he will appear in the High Court in January. Ignoring our own resolutions, taken by the highest structure of the ANC, is not an option," the statement said.

The ANC veterans called on the party to uphold its own constitution and conference resolutions.

Mabe said he had the utmost respect for the ANC's veterans, who should constantly be looked to for wise counsel.

"If there are issues they feel would not have been communicated well, I am open to engage with them and learn from them," said Mabe.

"I cannot ignore the wise counsel of our veterans," he added.

Mabe said numerous platforms existed within the organisation to allow for its stalwarts to voice their views and for other leaders to explain some of the decisions they have made.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Corruption
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.