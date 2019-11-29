South Africa: Cheetahs Hand Debut to Massyn for Ospreys Trip

Cape Town — The Cheetahs will be giving a PRO14 debut to Chris Massyn when they take on Ospreys in Neath on Saturday night.

Kick-off is at 21:35 (SA time).

The Cheetahs have won three and lost three matches so for this season and are very much in the running for a playoff spot.

Coach Hawies Fourie announced the team with several changes from the last match against Cardiff on November 9.

The front row is Luan de Bruin, Wilmar Arnoldi and Boan Venter with Marnus van der Merwe and Reinach Venter providing cover on the bench.

Aidon Davis will be making his return to play at No 8 after an injury, Clayton Blommetjies moves to left wing with Craig Barry on right wing and Chris Smith will be also be making his PRO14 debut if he sets foot to field.

Cheetahs team:

15 Rhyno Smith, 114 Craig Barry, 13 William Small-Smith, 12 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 11 Clayton Blommetjies, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Aidon Davis, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Chris Massyn, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Boan Venter

Substitutes: 16 Marnus van der Merwe, 17 Reinach Venter, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Gerhard Olivier, 21 Tian Meyer, 22 George Whitehead, 23 Chris Smith

Source: Sport24