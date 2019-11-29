South Africa: UCT Annual Awards 2019

29 November 2019
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

On 28 November Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng hosted the 2019 UCT Annual Awards, an elegant evening that saw the university community gathered together to celebrate the outstanding contributions of professional, administrative support and service (PASS) and academic staff. The event acknowledged and honoured 127 long-serving staff and the recipients of the Distinguished Teacher Award, the Alan Pifer Research Award, ad hominem promotions and the Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Excellence, Service Excellence and Transformation. Michael Hammond, Je'nine May and Brenton Geach were there to capture it all.

