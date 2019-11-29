South Africa: Bushiri's Fraud Case Transferred to High Court for Trial

29 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

The fraud case against Enlightened Christian Gathering Church leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary has been transferred to the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for trial.

Bushiri and his wife made a very brief appearance in the Pretoria Commercial Crimes Court on Friday morning to receive notice of trial.

Bushiri, who is also known as "Major 1", was welcomed by his many supporters who blocked off the road ahead of his appearance.

The couple face charges of fraud, money laundering and the contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act for offences they allegedly committed from 2015.

One of the charges relates to exchange control regulations and involves foreign currency of $1 147 200 (around R15m at the time), News24 reported.

Bushiri recently made headlines after Botswana lifted his visa restrictions.

This followed by the government of Botswana deregistering Bushiri's church in the country in December 2017.

Bushiri praised the country for its "progressive move", but this was short-lived as the country has since decided to close down all of his church branches following the deregistration of the organisation last year.

The pair will go on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria between July 27 and August 28 next year.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

