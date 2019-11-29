South Africa: Penxe Makes Long-Awaited Return for Kings

29 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Southern Kings winger, Yaw Penxe , will make a long-awaited return to the field when the side takes on Connacht Rugby in a PRO14 clash at The Sportsground in Galway, Ireland, on Saturday.

After sustaining a hamstring injury in the opening match of the season, Penxe has made a full recovery and will make his second appearance this season as the Port Elizabeth-based side goes in search of their second away win this weekend.

Penxe's inclusion is one of only three changes to the starting XV that emerged 14-16 winners against the Ospreys in Wales in the Southern Kings' last outing three weeks ago.

Scrumhalf and vice-captain, Stefan Ungerer also makes a return to the side from injury after making his last appearance in the side's last home match against Ulster last month.

In the forwards pack, the steady second rower, Aston Fortuin, returns to the starting team where he will pair up with Jerry Sexton.

The Round 7 fixture will also be the sixth and final match for loosehead prop, Juan Schoeman, whose loan agreement from Super Rugby side, The Sharks, comes to an end after the Connacht encounter.

The 28-year-old front rower has been one of the consistent performers for the Southern Kings in the early stages of the 2019/20 season, with his presence being felt in the much-improved set pieces for the side.

"Husky" as he is affectionately known, will return to The Sharks in Durban to begin preparations for next year's Super Rugby season.

The Kings will also receive a boost on the bench with hooker Chad Solomon and scrumhalf Theo Maree set to make their official debuts in their first match for the side since joining on loan last week.

The match will also see the return of tighthead prop, De-Jay Terblanche, who has re-joined the team after making appearances while on loan last season. He will also provide cover off the bench.

Southern Kings:

15 Scott van Breda, 14 Christopher Hollis, 13 Erich Cronje, 12 Howard Mnisi (captain), 11 Yaw Penxe, 10 John Thomas-Jackson, 9 Stefan Ungerer, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Martinus Burger, 5 Aston Fortuin, 4 Jerry Sexton, 3 Pieter Scholtz, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Xandre Vos, 18 De-Jay Terblanche, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Ruaan Lerm, 21 Theo Maree, 22 Siyabonga Masuku, 23 Sibusiso Sithole

