South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest Over 600 Suspects That Have Been On the Run After Committing Offences That Include Serious and Violent Crimes

press release

Through an intensified and ongoing Operation "O Kae Molao", police were able to arrest more than 600 suspects who have been on the run after committing various offences that include serious and violent crimes like murder, hijacking, rape, robberies, assault and possession of drugs. These suspects were arrested during operations that were conducted throughout the province starting from Wednesday night.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela and Gauteng Department of Community Safety HOD Ms Yoliswa Makhasi heightened the operation on Thursday morning as they led various law enforcement officers to a roadblock in Mabopane. In ensuring that road users and commuters are safe, police impounded six vehicles that are operating as taxis after they were suspected to be stolen and engines tempered with. Suspects were also arrested for possession of dagga and drugs during the roadblocks.

A R10 000 bribe could not stop the police from arresting six suspects who were found in possession of an estimate of 80 kilograms of copper. Police stopped a suspicious Mitsubishi double cab bakkie and upon searching the vehicle, they found straps of copper hidden underneath the "recycled cans".

Police continued with the raiding of second-hand goods dealerships with an intention of recovering illicit goods as well as stolen and hijacked vehicles. This raiding, once more, yielded positive results as several vehicle computer boxes and cars that are tempered with were seized for further investigation. Three dealers were fined a total of R7500 for non-compliance with the Second Hand Goods Act.

Furthermore, police recovered counterfeit goods and imported illegal gambling equipment to the estimated value of R10million in City Deep and China Mall, Johannesburg.

This discovery came as a result of an ongoing operation to halt illicit goods that are smuggled into the country.

Lieutenant General Mawela urged the community to be more careful when they buy the second hand vehicles. "If possible the buyers can avail the vehicle for inspection to the police before any transaction is made" cited Lieutenant General.