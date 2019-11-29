South Africa: Crime Intelligence Driven Operation Led to the Arrest of Four Suspect During Early Hours Today

press release

It is alleged that Crime Intelligence received information where a business robbery was going to take place early this morning. TRT members together with POP and CI spotted the suspected vehicles around the business area.

Members followed the leads and four suspects between 35 and 42 years were arrested. Two unlicensed firearms, two grinding machines and Mazda sedan vehicle were confiscated.

Cluster Commander Brigadier Nkombisa commended her members for the good work done.

All suspects will appear before Cala Magistrate Court soon facing charges of attempted business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms

#BUYA MTHETHO