South Africa: Crime Intelligence Driven Operation Led to the Arrest of Four Suspect During Early Hours Today

29 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged that Crime Intelligence received information where a business robbery was going to take place early this morning. TRT members together with POP and CI spotted the suspected vehicles around the business area.

Members followed the leads and four suspects between 35 and 42 years were arrested. Two unlicensed firearms, two grinding machines and Mazda sedan vehicle were confiscated.

Cluster Commander Brigadier Nkombisa commended her members for the good work done.

All suspects will appear before Cala Magistrate Court soon facing charges of attempted business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms

#BUYA MTHETHO

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.