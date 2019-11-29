South Africa: Franchises Look to Marvel to Inject More Spark Into Super Rugby

29 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

The 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby season was officially launched on Thursday evening, with an array of coaches and players in attendance.

"We have a new generation of rugby heroes in South Africa ready to make their mark in Vodacom Super Rugby in 2020."

These were the words of South African Rugby Union (Saru) Mark Alexander, speaking at the 2020 Super Rugby season official launch at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday evening. The event was attended by coaches and players, with much fanfare centred on the four South African (SA) representatives' kit for the new season, which was unveiled.

The quartet will wear jerseys inspired by the Marvel characters - Captain America (Bulls), Thor (Stormers), Spider-Man (Lions) and Black Panther (Sharks).

Alexander said that this Marvel initiative aimed to inject more excitement into the game in the country - riding on the Springbok post-World Cup wave - while also making sure that younger audiences are drawn in.

"People consume sport differently now, it's a concern for us. We've got a big project running around fan engagement and bringing people back (to stadiums). Kids want to come there; they want to be in the game but they also want to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

Top Headlines: South Africa

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is Liberia Ruling Coalition Cracking?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Weah 'Not Worried' About Liberia Govt Resignations
King of Poverty-Stricken eSwatini Spends Millions on Flashy Cars

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.