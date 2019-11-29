South Africa: Franchises Look to Marvel to Inject More Spark Into Super Rugby

analysis

The 2020 Vodacom Super Rugby season was officially launched on Thursday evening, with an array of coaches and players in attendance.

"We have a new generation of rugby heroes in South Africa ready to make their mark in Vodacom Super Rugby in 2020."

These were the words of South African Rugby Union (Saru) Mark Alexander, speaking at the 2020 Super Rugby season official launch at the SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday evening. The event was attended by coaches and players, with much fanfare centred on the four South African (SA) representatives' kit for the new season, which was unveiled.

The quartet will wear jerseys inspired by the Marvel characters - Captain America (Bulls), Thor (Stormers), Spider-Man (Lions) and Black Panther (Sharks).

Alexander said that this Marvel initiative aimed to inject more excitement into the game in the country - riding on the Springbok post-World Cup wave - while also making sure that younger audiences are drawn in.

"People consume sport differently now, it's a concern for us. We've got a big project running around fan engagement and bringing people back (to stadiums). Kids want to come there; they want to be in the game but they also want to...