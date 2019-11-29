South Africa: Court Lashes Jacob Zuma's Language and Finds No Merits in His Appeal Argument

29 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

In yet another blow to Jacob Zuma, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court has dismissed his request to appeal the court's decision denying him a permanent stay of prosecution for arms deal-related charges. The former president was also accused for making comments that could bring the justice system into disrepute.

Former president Jacob Zuma's attempts to have arms deal-related charges thrown out of court was once again rejected on Friday as the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed his application for leave to appeal an earlier judgment.

In October, a full bench of the court dismissed his permanent stay of prosecution application to have charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering dropped, saying that the seriousness of the offences far outweighed any prejudices Zuma might face due to the 15-year delay in prosecution.

Zuma has been charged alongside French arms company Thales, which is accused of bribing him to provide protection from investigations into its contacts in the multi-billion rand arms deal.

On Friday, the high court dismissed Zuma and Thales's applications to appeal the judgment rejecting their stay of prosecution applications. Both parties were ordered to pay the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) legal costs.

A week ago, Zuma's legal representative...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

